Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Published 3:37 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

