Peter Navarro, Trump ex-aide jailed for contempt of Congress, will address RNC, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week’s Republican National Convention. That’s according to two people familiar with the event’s schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details before they were formally announced. Navarro is set to be released from a Miami prison on Wednesday, July 17, giving him just enough time to board a plane and make it to Milwaukee before the convention wraps Thursday. He was found guilty in September of contempt of Congress charges.

