Senator calls out Big Tech’s new approach to poaching talent, products from smaller AI startups

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is calling for action against a new practice big technology companies are using to swallow up the talent and products of innovative AI startups without formally acquiring them. The Oregon Democrat sent a letter Friday urging antitrust enforcers at the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to act against “undue consolidation across the industry.” The practice general involves a smaller startup sending its key employees to a larger company after they license its products or datasets.

