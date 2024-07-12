Terrorism and organized crime rampant in Sahel and spilling into West Africa coastal states, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. envoy says terrorism and organized crime by violent extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State are a “pervasive threat” in Africa’s volatile Sahel region. And Leonardo Simão adds that those ills are spilling over to West Africa’s coastal countries. The U.N. special envoy for the Sahel and West Africa says the focus on combating terrorism has had limited effect in stopping illegal trafficking in the Sahel and the effort requires more police. After briefing the U.N. Security Council on Friday, Simão said: “It’s drugs, it’s weapons, it’s human beings, it’s mineral resources, and even food.” According to a new U.N. report on the Sahel and West Africa, hundreds of people were killed in the first half of 2024 alone in terrorist attacks.

