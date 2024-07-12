The Latest: Biden returns to the campaign trial following high-stakes news conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his highly anticipated news conference, President Joe Biden gave a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years, even as he flubbed a reference to former President Donald Trump in one of his first answers. On Friday, Biden and his team continue their relentless sprint to persuade lawmakers, donors and voters that he is still up for the job with a trip to Michigan, part of the trio of “blue wall” states that his campaign now says is the clearest path to victory in November. Over a dozen members of Congress have called for him to bow out of the campaign.

