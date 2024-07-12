The race is on to save a 150-year-old NY lighthouse from crumbling into the Hudson River

HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse is in danger of toppling into the water. And advocates for the 150-year-old lighthouse in the middle of Hudson River are urgently trying to save it. Turbulence from passing commercial ships is speeding the deterioration of its wooden supports below. The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society is raising money to place a submerged steel curtain around the lighthouse. The ambitious preservation project could cost up to $10 million. The threat is so great the National Trust for Historic Preservation have placed the lighthouse on its 2024 list of the country’s most endangered historic places.

