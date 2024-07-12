Turkey proposes bill aimed at managing large stray dog population. Critics say it’s inhumane

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party has submitted to parliament a controversial bill that aims to manage the country’s large stray dog population. Critics are concerned that the legislation, submitted on Friday, will results in dogs being confined to cramped shelters and potentially lead to the killing of many of the animals. Erdogan has said that an estimated four million strays are roaming Turkey’s streets and countryside. Under the proposal stray dogs would be removed from the streets and placed into shelters where they would be neutered and spayed. The dogs that are at risk of rabies, exhibit aggressive behavior and cannot be rehabilitated would be euthanized.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.