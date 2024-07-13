Dolphin mass stranding on Cape Cod found to be the largest in US history

Rescuers who helped free more than a hundred dolphins from the Cape Cod shoreline say they’ve confirmed the mass stranding that began June 28 was the largest involving dolphins in U.S. history. Officials at the International Fund for Animal Welfare said there were two prior events on record in Hawaii and the Florida Keys where dolphin species were observed circling in shallow water, but the Cape Cod event marks the highest number of dolphins beached in a single stranding. A total of 146 dolphins were involved with 102 dolphins surviving. There were 37 natural deaths. Seven dolphins had to be euthanized.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.