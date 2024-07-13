Residents share thoughts on Trump rally shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- People around El Paso as well as Adolpho Telles, member of the executive committee for the Republican Party of Texas share their thoughts on the shooting that occurred Saturday evening at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Former President Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service. The FBI say this was an assassination attempt. The shooter, whose identity is unknown at this time was killed by a secret service member. The FBI say they are working to identify the shooter through DNA because he didn't have any identification on him.

Telles says him was shocked when he initially heard what happened followed by disappointment that someone would do something like this. He goes on the says,