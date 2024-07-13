Taiwan steps up alertness after detecting test-firing by China’s missile unit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says it’s monitoring waves of test-firing by China’s missile unit in a region more than 1,000 miles from the self-ruled island and that its air force stepped up its alertness. China views the democratic island as a breakaway province that should be reunified with the mainland. According to Taiwan’s military news agency, the ministry had detected multiple waves of test-firing operations by China’s Rocket Force in Inner Mongolia on Saturday. It is not immediately clear whether the tests were related to China’s military harassment of Taiwan.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.