The first Titanic voyage in 14 years is happening in the wake of submersible tragedy. Hopes are high
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship’s wreckage in 14 years. Those involved in the mission say they have heavy hearts and lofty goals for the trip. Georgia-based RMS Titanic Inc. holds the legal rights to salvage the wreck of the ship that sank in 1912. The company’s first expedition to the site since 2010 launched Friday from Providence, Rhode Island. The voyage arrives as the worldwide community of undersea explorers is still reeling from the deadly implosion of the Titan submersible en route to the Titanic a little over a year ago.