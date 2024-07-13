This year’s RNC speakers include VP hopefuls, GOP lawmakers and UFC’s CEO — but not Melania Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is not expected to speak at next week’s Republican National Convention, which will feature speeches by other Trump family members and a long list of GOP officials. The former first lady will attend the convention, but does not appear on a list of headliners and keynote speakers released by convention organizers Saturday. The full list includes the three top contenders for the vice presidential nomination — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Also speaking are a mix of Trump allies from inside and outside government, including Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.