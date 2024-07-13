With words, deeds and arms deals, allies make the case for NATO in terms that would appeal to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — European allies in NATO are stepping up their military spending, just as Donald Trump wanted. They’re pointing to common interests, such as security concerns with China. They’re creating American jobs by buying U.S. weapons. In words, deeds and arms deals, leaders of the United States’ partner countries in NATO are making the case for the military alliance in ways likely to appeal to the presumed Republican presidential nominee. Even if their actions aren’t necessarily directly tied to Trump’s prodding, the allies are casting them in terms he would approve of, and maybe take credit for.

