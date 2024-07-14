Skip to Content
News

China’s Communist Party will signal its approach to the country’s challenges at a meeting this week

KVIA
By
Published 7:55 PM

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is starting a four-day meeting that is expected to lay out a strategy for self-sufficient economic growth in an era of heightened national security concerns and restrictions on access to American technology. The meeting that begins Monday typically focuses on such long-term issues. But business owners and investors will also be watching to see if the party announces any immediate measures to try to counter a prolonged real estate downturn and persistent malaise that has suppressed China’s post-COVID-19 recovery. The party is also likely to consider issues of investment in high-tech industries key to national security, as well as funding social welfare for its large aging population.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content