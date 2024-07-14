Skip to Content
One person suffers serious injuries after upper valley rollover

KVIA
Published 10:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department says one person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a rollover in El Paso's upper valley.

The call came in to fire dispatch at 5:14 Sunday afternoon near the corner of Emory Road and West Sunset Drive.

Our ABC-7 crew saw multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene, including Texas DPS Troopers and Border Patrol.

A gray SUV was also seen on its side with most of its windows busted out.

According to El Paso Fire Department dispatch officials, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.

ABC-7 is still working to learn more about the crash, and we have reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.

We will update you both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we have it.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

