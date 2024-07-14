Rescuers in Nepal recover 7 bodies after a landslide swept 2 buses of people into a river

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers have recovered a total of seven bodies from the river that two buses full of people were swept into by a landslide. Rescuers were able to find the bodies in different locations on the riverbanks as the search continues for the missing buses and people on board. Government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal said Monday that the bodies were identified and relatives contacted. Three of the dead are Indians and the remaining four are Nepali nationals. The buses were on the key highway connecting Nepal’s capital to southern parts of the country when they were swept away Friday morning near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers west of Kathmandu.

