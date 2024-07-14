Venice nets $2.2 million in day-tripper tax pilot. Opponents say it failed to deter visitors

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Venice on Sunday wraps up a pilot program charging day-trippers a 5-euro entrance fee. It is more than 2 million euros richer and determined to continue, but opponents called the experiment a failure. Several dozen activists gathered outside the Santa Lucia train station on Saturday to protest the fee that they say has failed to dissuade visitors from arriving on peak days, as envisioned. Venice imposed the day-tripper tax on 29 days this year, mostly weekends and holiday. The project was heralded by UNESCO member states when they decided against a recommendation to place the city on its list of world heritage sites in danger. Since the tax was launched, nearly 438,000 tourists have paid the tax.

