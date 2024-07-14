Winston, beloved gorilla at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, dies at 52 after suffering health problems

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Winston, a western lowland gorilla who was a favorite attraction at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, has died at the age of 52 after suffering multiple health problems. The park says Winston was euthanized Saturday after veterinarians determined his condition was declining. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Winston was one of the oldest male gorillas in a U.S. zoo. Park officials say he’ll be remembered for his quiet strength, easygoing nature, and heart of gold.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.