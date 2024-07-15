Skip to Content
Attacker stabs and wounds French solider patrolling Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics

Published 2:50 PM

PARIS (AP) — Officials in France say a French soldier has been stabbed outside a big train station in Paris on Monday, and that the attacker was arrested. Paris is under a high security alert 11 days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. A French military official says the soldier was hospitalized but is not in life-threatening condition, and that the reason for the attack is being investigated. The official was not authorized to be publicly named. The soldier was among thousands of troops serving in the Sentinelle force for France’s domestic security.

