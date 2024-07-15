Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran as the two countries try to ease tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official media say the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran has resumed its work after more than a year of negotiations between the two countries to ease tensions. A source in the Azeri embassy in Tehran told The Associated Press that the embassy has resumed its operations in the Iranian capital, but said it won’t be officially announced until the Iranian foreign ministry confirms the development. Relations between Tehran and Baku, which have been tense for a long time, soured further after a gunman in January 2023 stormed Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran’s capital, killing its security chief and wounding two guards.

