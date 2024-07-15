Biden sits for TV interview as he gingerly moves to resume campaigning after attack on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing for another high-stakes interview at another key moment for his candidacy as his reelection team gingerly determines how to resume full-blown campaigning after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Biden is sitting down with Lester Holt of NBC News for an interview that will air on the network Monday night. The interview was scheduled before the attempt on Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania. It’s part of Biden’s broader strategy to prove his fitness for office after angst grew among Democrats following his disastrous June 27 debate performance.

