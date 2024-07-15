Columbia’s soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami-Dade Police Department said it made 27 arrests and 55 ejections following a host of crowd control issues Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, including fans breaching security gates at the entrance of Hard Rock Stadium. Ramón Jesurún, the head of soccer’s governing body in Colombia, was arrested along with his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun after being accused of fighting multiple security guards amid the spectacle. Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin confirmed to The Associated Press that both of them were detained Sunday after the event at Hard Rock Stadium, and charged. He did not disclosed the charges.

