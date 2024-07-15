Hong Kong is testing out its own ChatGPT-style tool as OpenAI planned extra steps to block access

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government is testing its own ChatGPT-style tool for its employees, with plans to eventually make it available to the public. The city’s innovation minister discussed the project after OpenAI decided to take extra steps to block access from unsupported regions like China. He plans to have it available for the rest of the government this year. The program was developed by a generative AI research and development center, led by a Hong Kong university, under a government innovation initiative. To what degree the model would compare to the capabilities of ChatGPT was unclear. Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Baidu have Chinese-language AI models that must abide by China’s censorship rules.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.