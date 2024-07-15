Hungary’s Orbán briefed EU leaders on his meetings with Putin and Xi, ally says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a letter to the heads of European Union countries briefing them on his recent set of unannounced foreign visits that angered other leaders in the bloc. Orbán this month visited Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, China, and the United States on a world tour he’s touted as “peace mission” aimed at brokering an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. His visits to Moscow and Beijing angered his EU counterparts, who said they had not been informed in advance of his plans. On Monday, Orbán’s political director said that EU leaders had been briefed in writing on his trips and on Hungarian proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine.

