Man charged with two counts of murder after body parts found in suitcases on UK bridge

LONDON (AP) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with murdering two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in southwest England. London’s Metropolitan Police said Yostin Andres Mosquera has been charged with murdering Albert Alfonso, 61, and Paul Longworth, 71. He is due to appear in a London court later Monday. Police said the victims had previously been in a relationship and still lived together. The suspect had been staying with them at their west London apartment. Police said “the evidence gathered so far does not suggest there was a homophobic motive” to the killings. The suspect was arrested after the grisly discovery of body parts in suitcases on Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge.

