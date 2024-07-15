On an unusually busy news day, did the assassination attempt’s aftermath change the media tone?

In a typical presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate on the Republican ticket would have dominated media discussions for a week or two. But it was just one of many stories on Monday’s opening day of the GOP convention, as the media grappled with whether the tone of its coverage would change following Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. MSNBC pre-empted its “Morning Joe” program on Monday, but opinion was back in full force later in the day. NBC and MSNBC aired an occasionally combative interview of President Joe Biden by Lester Holt.

