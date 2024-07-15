Pakistan’s government accuses ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan of treason, deepening political turmoil

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s government says it plans to file treason charges against imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan for wrongfully dissolving parliament in 2022 and to ban his political party for allegedly receiving foreign funding. The moves are certain to deepen the country’s political turmoil, which began after Khan’s 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament. Khan, the main rival of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, remains a popular figure despite a series of criminal cases against him that he says are politically motivated. Khan’s spokesman says the government’s latest moves are a desperate response to recent court verdicts throwing out previous convictions against Khan.

