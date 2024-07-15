Rwandans vote in presidential election that’s set to extend the 30-year rule of Paul Kagame

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandans are voting in an election that is expected to extend the 30-year rule of President Paul Kagame. Some voters in the capital Kigali arrived as early as 5 a.m. and waited for polls to open Monday. There were long lines at some polling stations. Election authorities say 9.5 million Rwandans are registered to vote in the nation’s population of 14 million. Provisional results in the presidential election are expected later Monday. The outcome will almost certainly be in favor of Kagame, an authoritarian leader who has held power since 1994 and is running virtually unopposed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.