Three hikers die in Utah parks as temperatures hit triple digits

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three hikers have died in suspected heat-related cases at state and national parks in Utah. The victims include a father and daughter from Wisconsin who got lost on a strenuous hike in Canyonlands National Park in triple-digit temperatures. The 23-year-old woman and her 52-year-old father sent a 911 text Friday alerting dispatchers that they were lost and had run out of water while hiking one of the most challenging trails in the park. Park rangers and a helicopter crew began their search for the lost hikers in the early evening, but found them already dead. First responders also found a deceased 30-year-old woman in Snow Canyon State Park on Saturday.

