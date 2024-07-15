Trump’s vice presidential choice takes on an additional significance in shooting’s aftermath

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A defiant Donald Trump will accept his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention this week and announce his vice presidential pick, just days after surviving an attempted assassination. It’s unclear whether the shooting Saturday at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally has changed the former president’s thinking about his potential second-in-command. But Trump’s choice now carries considerably more gravity than it had before the shooting. If a bullet had struck just a little bit to the right, Trump likely would have been killed or seriously injured, putting in stark relief the significance of a position that is a heartbeat away from the presidency.

