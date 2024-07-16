A major highway and roads are flooded as torrential rains hit Canada’s largest city

TORONTO (AP) — A major highway, several thoroughfares and a key transit hub were flooded in Canada’s largest city after torrential rain Toronto, while power outages were reported in multiple areas. Toronto police say part of the Don Valley Parkway closed due to flooding. It runs from the north part of the city to downtown. At the heart of the downtown core, flooding was reported at Union station, a key transit terminus. Subway trains were not stopping at Union.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.