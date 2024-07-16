Brazilian researchers discover dinosaur fossil after heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A team of Brazilian scientists has discovered a skeleton of what they believe is one of the world’s oldest dinosaurs. They made their discovery after heavy rains in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul accelerated the natural process of erosion. The fossil found next to a reservoir is around 233 million years old, according to paleontologist Rodrigo Temp Müller, who led the team from the Federal University of Santa Maria that found the bones in May. That would mean the dinosaur lived during the Triassic period, when all continents were part of a single land mass called Pangaea. Dinosaurs are believed to have first evolved at that time.

