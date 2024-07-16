California gender-identity law elicits praise from LGBTQ+ advocates, backlash from parent groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new California law barring school districts from requiring that parents be notified of their child’s gender identification change is eliciting a mixed response from advocates. LGBTQ+ groups say it will protect gender-nonconforming students who live in unwelcoming households. But some conservative groups say it violates parents’ rights. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Monday. It makes California the first state to pass such a ban. It comes amid a nationwide battle over the rights of local school districts, parents and LGBTQ+ students. Several states have requirements that schools notify parents when minors disclose that they are transgender or ask to be referred to with a different pronoun.

