Ex-TV host Carlos Watson convicted in trial over collapse of startup Ozy Media

NEW YORK (AP) — Former TV personality Carlos Watson has been convicted in a federal financial conspiracy case about collapsed startup Ozy Media. Brooklyn federal prosecutors announced Tuesday on X that a jury found Watson guilty of all three charges against him. Prosecutors alleged that Watson conspired to deceive investors and lenders in order to keep the cash-strapped company alive. Watson pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. Ozy Media produced TV shows, podcasts, festivals and more for nearly a decade. It unraveled after allegations emerged in 2021 that the company had overhyped its success.

