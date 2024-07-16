Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A threat from Iran prompted moves by the U.S. Secret Service to boost protection around Donald Trump before Saturday’s attempted assassination of the former president, which appears unrelated to the original threat, according to two U.S. officials. The additional resources did not prevent Saturday’s attack at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania that left Trump injured to the ear, killed one rallygoer and severely injured two more when a 20-year-old with an AR-style rifle opened fire from a nearby rooftop. Federal law enforcement officials were also warning of possible copycat attacks or election-related retaliation after the attempt on Trump’s life.

