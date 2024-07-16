Judge’s order dismissing Trump classified docs case won’t be final word as long court fight awaits

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge’s stunning decision to dismiss the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump brought the prosecution to a halt. But it’s hardly the final word. A planned appeal by special counsel Jack Smith of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order is expected to tee up a court fight that might reach the U.S. Supreme Court and could result in the reinstatement of the indictment and even conceivably the reassignment of the case to a different judge. There’s no scenario in which a revived prosecution could reach trial before the November election, but Cannon’s order ensures many more months of legal wrangling in a criminal case once seen as the most perilous of Trump’s numerous legal threats.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.