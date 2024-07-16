Man who stabbed a French soldier patrolling Paris ahead of Olympics is taken to psychiatric hospital

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say the man who stabbed a French soldier on foot patrol outside a big train station in Paris has been taken to a psychiatric hospital. Paris is under a high security alert with just 10 days until the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. On Tuesday, the Paris Prosecutor’s office identified the attacker as 40-year-old Congo-born Christian Ingondo. The solider was hospitalized with a shoulder blade injury that is not life threatening. There are thousands of troops serving in the Sentinelle force for France’s domestic security. Paris is deploying around 30,000 police officers each day for the Olympics, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

