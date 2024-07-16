Pakistani troops kill 10 militants responsible for attack on military base that left 8 soldiers dead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani security forces, after nearly an 18-hour long operation, have killed all ten militants who attacked a military facility in the northwest, leaving eight soldiers dead. In a statement Tuesday, the military said eight soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber early Monday rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the outer wall of an army housing complex in Bannu, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A splinter group of Pakistani Taliban has claimed the attack, which has been denounced by the country’s interior minister. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, mostly in the northwest, after the Pakistani Taliban stepped up its attacks on security forces, spurred on by their Afghan counterparts seizing government power in 2021.

