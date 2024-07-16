Skip to Content
Six people are found dead in a hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected, police say

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a short statement that the dead were reported to be two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals. They were not identified further.

The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being summoned by hotel staff. It said five bodies were found inside a room and one outside.

Investigators said the bodies were found foaming at the mouth, an officer from the Lumpini police station said on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to release information.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin went to the scene in the evening but did not provide any additional information to reporters gathered there.

Associated Press

