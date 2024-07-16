UK’s new Labour government sets out plans to ‘take the brakes off’ the economy in King’s Speech

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Labour Party government campaigned on a promise to bring bold change at modest cost. Prime Minister Keir Starmer gets a chance to show how he aims to reconcile those two aims on Wednesday when the government announces its plans for the coming year. Starmer said the measures will “take the brakes off Britain” and “create wealth for people up and down the country” by spurring economic growth. The government says the speech will include more than 35 bills, including measures on housebuilding and nationalizing Britain’s railways and creating a publicly owned green energy firm. Labour won a landslide victory in Britain’s July 4 election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

