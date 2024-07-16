Why vice presidential picks matter: significant moments in history and transfers of power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Of the 49 vice presidents in U.S. history, nine of them — or nearly 1 in 5 — have risen to the presidency due to death or resignation. The first was John Tyler, who became president after William Henry Harrison died of pneumonia one month into his presidency. The most recent was Gerald Ford, who took office upon Richard Nixon’s resignation. Now in 2024, the spotlight is growing on the two parties’ vice-presidential picks — Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. That’s due in part to the advanced ages of the two presidential candidates as well as an assassination attempt on GOP nominee Donald Trump. Those vice presidents who ascended to the top job have been behind some significant moments in U.S. history.

