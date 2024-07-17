Appeals court refuses to lift order blocking rule meant to expand protections for LGBTQ+ students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to lift a judge’s order temporarily blocking the Biden administration’s new Title IX rule expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students. The ruling on Wednesday comes from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A panel of judges kept in place a preliminary injunction issued last month by a federal district judge in Kentucky. That order blocked the new rule in six states — Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Similar legal fights are taking place elsewhere across the country. The Education Department didn’t immediately comment. Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman hailed the ruling as “a victory for common sense.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.