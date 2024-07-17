Former mayor known for guaranteed income programs launches bid for California lieutenant governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs says he’s running for lieutenant governor of California. Tubbs garnered widespread attention when he was elected mayor of his hometown in 2016 at just 26 years old. Tubbs launched a privately funded program that paid poor people $500 a month with no restrictions on how they could spend it. Since then, dozens of similar guaranteed income programs have been launched across the country to combat poverty. Tubbs lost his reelection bid in 2020. Since then, he’s acted as an unpaid advisor for California Gov. Gavin Newsom and published a memoir.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.