Heavily armed security boats patrol winding Milwaukee River during GOP convention
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Security planners for the Republican National Convention have had to contend with the winding river that snakes through downtown Milwaukee and near the Fiserv Center convention site. Roughly half a dozen police departments, along with state and federal agencies, have boats patrolling the river 24-hours-a-day until the convention ends this week. Usually it’s kayakers and tour boats in the summer, but this week the summertime scene on the Milwaukee River has taken on a solemn tone. The water way is eerily quiet with around-the-clock patrol boats, some with heavily-armed officers.