Hundreds gather to remember former fire chief fatally shot at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

SARVAR, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday to remember the former fire chief shot and killed at a weekend rally for former President Donald Trump in the rural area of Pennsylvania shaken by violence perpetrated by a local 20-year-old man. A sign outside Lernersville Speedway in Sarvar, Pennsylvania, where the vigil for Corey Comperatore was being held Wednesday night read: “Rest in Peace Corey, Thank You For Your Service,” with the logo of his fire company. Fifty-year-old Corey Comperatore had worked as a project engineer, Army reservist and volunteer firefighter. He died Saturday during an attempt to kill Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

