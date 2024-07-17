Iran rejects accusations it was involved in plots to assassinate Trump

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has rejected accusations regarding plots to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, while citing legal action for the 2020 assassination of a revered general by U.S. drone. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying Iran “strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack on Trump or claims about Iran’s intention for such an action.” Two U.S. officials said Tuesday that a threat on Trump’s life from Iran prompted additional security in the days before Saturday’s campaign rally, but it was unrelated to the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee on Saturday.

