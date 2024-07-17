Thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions could be denied voting rights under AG’s opinion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions could be denied voting rights under an opinion from the state attorney general. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers issued an opinion Wednesday that says a law passed earlier this year to immediately restore the voting rights of people who’ve finished serving their felony convictions violates the state constitution’s separation of powers. Hilgers says only the state Board of Pardons can restore an ex-convict’s voting rights through a full pardon. Hilgers also found unconstitutional a law that restored the voting rights of people with felony convictions two years after they finished all the terms of their sentence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.