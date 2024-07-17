Trump says Taiwan should pay more for defense and dodges questions if he would defend the island

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has demanded the self-governed island of Taiwan pay for U.S. protection. He also dodged a question if he would defend the island from Beijing’s military action and accused the island of taking the semiconductor industry away from the United States. Trump made such remarks in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, which was released Tuesday. His words add uncertainty to Trump’s approach to Taiwan at a time his running mate, JD Vance, has called China the “biggest threat” to the United States. President Joe Biden has said he would send troops to defend the island. In Taiwan, Premier Cho Jung-tai has responded that Taiwan is “willing to take on more responsibility” and would defend itself.

