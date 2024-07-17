What would make Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race? Here are the four reasons he’s cited

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made it clear basically any which way you ask him: he’s definitely, assuredly, “one thousand percent” staying in the presidential race. But in response to questions from journalists over the last few weeks, the embattled Democratic president has given some clues as to what could make him step aside. Those reasons range from the serious to the not-so-serious, but they include: the Lord Almighty; if he were told that he could not defeat Donald Trump; if he gets ‘hit by a train;’ and if Biden, 81, learned of a medical condition.

