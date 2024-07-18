Bob Newhart mourned by Kaley Cuoco, Judd Apatow, Al Franken and more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans are paying tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name. Newhart died Thursday at age 94. Actors including Mark Hamill, Kaley Cuoco and Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to share tributes to Newhart, making note of his influence in comedy. Directors Judd Apatow and Paul Feig also wrote statements about the late comedian. Several of the tributes call attention to Newhart’s personality, including Apatow’s, in which he calls him “the kindest soul.” Newhart died Thursday at age 94.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.